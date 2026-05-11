BAFTA TV Awards: Lista e plotë e fituesve
Çmimet prestigjioze BAFTA TV Awards 2026 u mbajtën në Londër, duke nderuar produksionet, aktorët dhe prezantuesit më të suksesshëm televizivë të 12 muajve të fundit.
Mbrëmja u dominua nga seriali “Adolescence”, i cili hyri në histori me katër çmime të fituara, ndërsa produksione si “The Celebrity Traitors” dhe “Last One Laughing” morën gjithashtu vlerësime të rëndësishme.
Në ceremoni nuk munguan emocionet, fjalimet prekëse dhe surprizat në kategoritë kryesore të televizionit britanik dhe ndërkombëtar.
Lista e plotë e fituesve të BAFTA TV Awards 2026:
Seriali më i mirë dramatik
- Fitues: Code Of Silence (ITV1)
- A Thousand Blows (Disney+)
- Blue Lights (BBC One)
- This City Is Ours (BBC One)
Miniseriali më i mirë dramatik
- Fitues: Adolescence (Netflix)
- I Fought The Law (ITV1)
- Trespasses (Channel 4)
- What It Feels Like For A Girl (BBC Three)
Aktori më i mirë protagonist
- Fitues: Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix)
- Colin Firth – Lockerbie: A Search for Truth (Sky Atlantic)
- Ellis Howard – What It Feels Like for a Girl (BBC Three)
- James Nelson-Joyce – This City is Ours (BBC One)
- Matt Smith – The Death of Bunny Munro (Sky Atlantic)
- Taron Egerton – Smoke (Apple TV)
Aktorja më e mirë protagoniste
- Fitues: Narges Rashidi – Prisoner 951 (BBC One)
- Aimee Lou Wood – Film Club (BBC Three)
- Erin Doherty – A Thousand Blows (Disney+)
- Jodie Whittaker – Toxic Town (Netflix)
- Sheridan Smith – I Fought The Law (ITV1)
- Siân Brooke – Blue Lights (BBC One)
Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor
- Fitues: Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence (Netflix)
- Fehinti Balogun – Down Cemetery Road (Apple TV)
- Joshua McGuire – The Gold (BBC One)
- Paddy Considine – MobLand (Paramount+)
- Rafael Mathé – The Death of Bunny Munro (Sky Atlantic)
Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor
- Fitues: Christine Tremarco – Adolescence (Netflix)
- Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)
- Chyna McQueen – Get Millie Black (Channel 4)
- Emilia Jones – Task (Sky Atlantic)
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)
- Rose Ayling-Ellis – Reunion (BBC One)
Komedia më e mirë e shkruar
- Fitues: Amandaland (BBC One)
- Big Boys (Channel 4)
- How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) (BBC One)
- Things You Should Have Done (BBC Three)
Aktori më i mirë në komedi
- Fitues: Steve Coogan – How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge)
- Jim Howick – Here We Go
- Jon Pointing – Big Boys
- Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable?
- Mawaan Rizwan – Juice
- Oliver Savell – Changing Ends
Aktorja më e mirë në komedi
- Fitues: Katherine Parkinson – Here We Go
- Diane Morgan – Mandy
- Jennifer Saunders – Amandaland
- Lucy Punch – Amandaland
- Philippa Dunne – Amandaland
- Rosie Jones – Pushers
Programi më i mirë argëtues
- Fitues: Last One Laughing (Prime Video)
- The Graham Norton Show
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
- Would I Lie To You?
Performanca më e mirë në program argëtues
- Fitues: Bob Mortimer – Last One Laughing
- Amanda Holden & Alan Carr – Amanda & Alan’s Spanish Job
- Claudia Winkleman – The Celebrity Traitors
- Lee Mack – The 1% Club
- Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan – Rob & Romesh Vs…
- Romesh Ranganathan – Romesh: Can’t Knock the Hustle
Programi më i mirë faktik argëtues
- Fitues: Go Back To Where You Came From (Channel 4)
- The Assembly
- Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars
- Race Across the World
Reality show më i mirë
- Fitues: The Celebrity Traitors (BBC One)
- The Jury: Murder Trial
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Virgin Island
Telenovela më e mirë
- Fitues: EastEnders (BBC One)
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
Programi më i mirë ditor
- Fitues: Scam Interceptors (BBC One)
- The Chase
- Lorraine
- Richard Osman’s House of Games
Programi më i mirë ndërkombëtar
- Fitues: The Studio (Apple TV)
- The Bear
- The Diplomat
- Pluribus
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Programi më i mirë për fëmijë – i shkruar
- Fitues: Crongton (BBC iPlayer)
- Horrible Science
- Shaun the Sheep
- The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball
Programi më i mirë për fëmijë – jo i shkruar
- Fitues: World.War.Me (Sky Kids Investigates)
- A Real Bug’s Life
- Boosnoo!
- Deadly 60 Saving Sharks
Seria më e mirë dokumentare
- Fitues: See No Evil (Channel 4)
- Bibaa & Nicole: Murder in the Park
- Educating Yorkshire
- The Undercover Police Scandal: Love and Lies Exposed
Dokumentari specialistik më i mirë
- Fitues: Simon Schama: The Road To Auschwitz (BBC Two)
- Belsen: What They Found
- Surviving Black Hawk Down
- Vietnam: The War That Changed America
Programi më i mirë i aktualitetit
- Fitues: Gaza: Doctors Under Attack (Channel 4)
- Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel’s War
- The Covid Contracts: Follow the Money
- Undercover in the Police
Mbulimi më i mirë informativ
- Fitues: Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War
- BBC Newsnight: Grooming Survivors Speak
- Sky News: Gaza: Fight For Survival
Dokumentari më i mirë individual
- Fitues: Grenfell: Uncovered (Netflix)
- Louis Theroux: The Settlers
- One Day In Southport
- Unforgotten: The Bradford City Fire
Mbulimi më i mirë i një eventi live
- Fitues: VE Day 80: A Celebration To Remember
- Holocaust Memorial Day 2025
- Last Night of the Proms: Finale
Mbulimi më i mirë sportiv
- Fitues: Uefa Women’s Euro 2025 (BBC One)
- The 2025 Ryder Cup
- The FA Cup Final
- Wimbledon 2025
Formati më i mirë i shkurtër
- Fitues: Hustle And Run (Channel 4)
- Donkey
- Rocket Fuel
- Zoners
Momenti më i paharrueshëm i vitit
- Fitues: The Celebrity Traitors – Alan Carr wins
- Adolescence – Jamie Snaps at the Psychologist
- Big Boys – I didn’t make it, did I?
- Blue Lights – The police are warned of an ambush plot
- Last One Laughing – Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade’s speed date
- What It Feels Like For A Girl – Byron leaves for Brighton
Çmimi BAFTA Fellowship
- Fitues: Dame Mary Berry
Çmimi special
- Fitues: Martin Lewis