Kush do të jetë kampioni i ri i Anglisë? Ky është orari i Arsenalit, Manchester Cityt dhe Aston Villas deri në fund të kampionatit
Kanë mbetur edhe 15 xhiro deri në fund të Ligës Premier, dhe tre klube janë në garë për titullin e kampionit të Anglisë.
Është e qartë se Liverpooli nuk do ta mbrojë titullin e fituar sezonin e kaluar, dhe favoritët kryesorë për titull janë Arsenal, Manchester City dhe Aston Villa.
“Topçinjtë” janë liderë në tabelë pavarësisht humbjes 3-2 ndaj Manchester United, dhe ende kanë përballje vendimtare me Manchester Cityn. Po ashtu, Manchester City do të presë Aston Villan në raundin e fundit.
Arsenal ka 50 pikë pas 23 xhirove, ndërsa Manchester City dhe Aston Villa ndajnë vendet e dyta dhe të treta me nga 46 pikë secila.
Kush do të jetë kampioni i ri i Anglisë? Arsenal, Manchester City apo Aston Villa? Më poshtë gjeni oraret e të tre ekipeve kryesuese deri në fund të kampionatit.
Orari i ndeshjeve të Arsenal, Manchester City dhe Aston Villa deri në fund të Ligës Premier 2025/26
Xhiro 24:
- Leeds United – Arsenal
- Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester City
- Aston Villa – Brentford
Xhiro 25:
- Arsenal – Sunderland
- Liverpool – Manchester City
- Bournemouth – Aston Villa
Xhiro 26:
- Brentford – Arsenal
- Manchester City – Fulham
- Aston Villa – Brighton & Hove Albion
Xhiro 27:
- Tottenham Hotspur – Arsenal
- Manchester City – Newcastle United
- Aston Villa – Leeds United
Xhiro 28:
- Arsenal – Chelsea
- Leeds United – Manchester City
- Wolves – Aston Villa
Xhiro 29:
- Brighton & Hove Albion – Arsenal
- Manchester City – Nottingham Forest
- Aston Villa – Chelsea
Xhiro 30:
- Arsenal – Everton
- West Ham United – Manchester City
- Manchester United – Aston Villa
Xhiro 31:
- Wolves – Arsenal
- Manchester City – Crystal Palace
- Aston Villa – West Ham United
Xhiro 32:
- Arsenal – Bournemouth
- Chelsea – Manchester City
- Nottingham Forest – Aston Villa
Xhiro 33:
- Manchester City – Arsenal
- Aston Villa – Sunderland
Xhiro 34:
- Arsenal – Newcastle United
- Burnley – Manchester City
- Fulham – Aston Villa
Xhiro 35:
- Arsenal – Fulham
- Everton – Manchester City
- Aston Villa – Tottenham Hotspur
Xhiro 36:
- West Ham United – Arsenal
- Manchester City – Brentford
- Burnley – Aston Villa
Xhiro 37:
- Arsenal – Burnley
- Bournemouth – Manchester City
- Aston Villa – Liverpool
Xhiro 38:
- Crystal Palace – Arsenal
- Manchester City – Aston Villa
/Telegrafi/