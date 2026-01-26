Kanë mbetur edhe 15 xhiro deri në fund të Ligës Premier, dhe tre klube janë në garë për titullin e kampionit të Anglisë.

Është e qartë se Liverpooli nuk do ta mbrojë titullin e fituar sezonin e kaluar, dhe favoritët kryesorë për titull janë Arsenal, Manchester City dhe Aston Villa.

“Topçinjtë” janë liderë në tabelë pavarësisht humbjes 3-2 ndaj Manchester United, dhe ende kanë përballje vendimtare me Manchester Cityn. Po ashtu, Manchester City do të presë Aston Villan në raundin e fundit.

Arsenal ka 50 pikë pas 23 xhirove, ndërsa Manchester City dhe Aston Villa ndajnë vendet e dyta dhe të treta me nga 46 pikë secila.

Kush do të jetë kampioni i ri i Anglisë? Arsenal, Manchester City apo Aston Villa? Më poshtë gjeni oraret e të tre ekipeve kryesuese deri në fund të kampionatit.

Orari i ndeshjeve të Arsenal, Manchester City dhe Aston Villa deri në fund të Ligës Premier 2025/26

Xhiro 24:

  • Leeds United – Arsenal
  • Tottenham Hotspur – Manchester City
  • Aston Villa – Brentford

Xhiro 25:

  • Arsenal – Sunderland
  • Liverpool – Manchester City
  • Bournemouth – Aston Villa

Xhiro 26:

  • Brentford – Arsenal
  • Manchester City – Fulham
  • Aston Villa – Brighton & Hove Albion

Xhiro 27:

  • Tottenham Hotspur – Arsenal
  • Manchester City – Newcastle United
  • Aston Villa – Leeds United

Xhiro 28:

  • Arsenal – Chelsea
  • Leeds United – Manchester City
  • Wolves – Aston Villa

Xhiro 29:

  • Brighton & Hove Albion – Arsenal
  • Manchester City – Nottingham Forest
  • Aston Villa – Chelsea

Xhiro 30:

  • Arsenal – Everton
  • West Ham United – Manchester City
  • Manchester United – Aston Villa

Xhiro 31:

  • Wolves – Arsenal
  • Manchester City – Crystal Palace
  • Aston Villa – West Ham United

Xhiro 32:

  • Arsenal – Bournemouth
  • Chelsea – Manchester City
  • Nottingham Forest – Aston Villa

Xhiro 33:

  • Manchester City – Arsenal
  • Aston Villa – Sunderland

Xhiro 34:

  • Arsenal – Newcastle United
  • Burnley – Manchester City
  • Fulham – Aston Villa

Xhiro 35:

  • Arsenal – Fulham
  • Everton – Manchester City
  • Aston Villa – Tottenham Hotspur

Xhiro 36:

  • West Ham United – Arsenal
  • Manchester City – Brentford
  • Burnley – Aston Villa

Xhiro 37:

  • Arsenal – Burnley
  • Bournemouth – Manchester City
  • Aston Villa – Liverpool

Xhiro 38:

  • Crystal Palace – Arsenal
  • Manchester City – Aston Villa

/Telegrafi/

Premier LeagueFutbollNdërkombëtareSportEkipetArsenal
telegrafi sport app