Nëna e pyeti djalin çfarë dëshiron për ditëlindje, përgjigjja e tij i preku të gjithë thellë
Një nënë i ka bërë djalit të saj pyetjen se çfarë dëshiron për ditëlindje, por përgjigjja që mori e ka prekur shumë emocionalisht.
Videoja e publikuar në rrjetet sociale është bërë virale dhe ka arritur rreth 48 milionë shikime, sepse përgjigjja e djalit ishte e papritur dhe shumë emocionale.
Në vend të dëshirave të zakonshme si lodra apo dhurata, përgjigjja e tij e ka habitur nënën dhe ka prekur shikuesit.
Sipas përshkrimit, djali me sinqeritetin dhe mënyrën e tij të të menduarit ka treguar diçka që ka kujtuar shumë njerëz për rëndësinë e familjes dhe gjërave të vogla në jetë.
Pikërisht kjo sinqeritet dhe natyrshmëri fëmijërore është arsyeja pse videoja është bërë virale në mbarë internetin.
Videoja ka shkaktuar shumë reagime, ndërsa përdoruesit në komente kanë shkruar se skena i ka bërë të qajnë. /Telegrafi/
@laurenashleystudios I was standing there with curlers in my hair, getting ready for the day, when I asked Noah what he wanted for his birthday tomorrow. I expected him to say a toy. Maybe his favorite snack. A place he loves to go. Instead he looked at me and said: “A regular brain.” And I swear my heart shattered right there in front of him. Noah has level 3 autism, and as he gets older, he’s becoming more aware that he experiences life differently than other kids. To be clear, nobody in our home has ever made him feel “less than.” We celebrate him exactly as he is. Fully. Loudly. Every single day. But the world has a way of making people who are different feel like they need fixing. And hearing your child repeat that pain back to you is something I can’t even explain. I tried so hard not to cry in front of him. I told him my tears were because I loved him so much and because he was perfect exactly the way he is. But the truth is… after I turned the camera off, I completely broke down. I’ve cried on and off all day. I don’t always share the hardest parts of my life online because sometimes they hurt too much to relive. But I know there are other special needs parents carrying heartbreak like this behind closed doors too. And if Noah ever reads this someday, I hope he knows this with every part of him: There has never been anything wrong with his brain. The world just needs to become kinder to people who experience it differently.
♬ original sound - Lauren Ashley Studios