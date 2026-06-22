Qyteti Matosinhos hyn në Librin Guinness me spektakël rekord të dronëve
Qyteti i Matosinhosit, në Portugali, ka hyrë në Librin Guinness të Rekordeve falë një spektakli të jashtëzakonshëm me 3.097 dronë që fluturuan njëkohësisht, duke ndriçuar qiellin mbi zonën e Portos së Madhe dhe duke tërhequr mijëra spektatorë në plazhin Titan.
Shfaqja u zhvillua mbrëmjen e 19 qershorit, në hapje të festivalit ajror Air Invictus, i cili gjatë tre ditëve ofroi demonstrime ajrore me avionë si F-16, KC-390 dhe A-29 Super Tucano të Forcave Ajrore Portugeze, si dhe ekspozita dhe punëtori të ndryshme, shkruajnë mediat e huaja, përcjell Telegrafi.
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TEMOS RECORDE 🤩🤩🤩
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At high-stakes US-Iran talks in Switzerland, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani greeted Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir — but passed over Vice President JD Vance entirely. The snub comes hours after Trump issued fresh threats to Iran, warning of concequences if negotiations fail.
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Want to activate & protect the immune cells that help your body fight abnormal cells? 👇🌿
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Sigurisht, jeta me ne është më e zhurmshme, më rrëmujë dhe ndoshta më e shtrenjtë… por më pëlqen të mendoj që është edhe shumë më e plotë 🤍
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The markup on your favorite running shoes is absolutely wild! 🤯💸
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Some friendships are built through years.
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The moment happened during the Sydney Derby between Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC on November 18, 2016. Kerem Bulut became part of a memorable and hilarious football moment when he celebrated what he thought was a goal after putting the ball into the net. However, the referee had already blown the whistle and stopped play before the ball crossed the line, meaning the goal didn’t count.
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Spektakli u realizua nga kompania spanjolle Flock Drone Art.
Në Matosinhos, dronët krijuan figura të sinkronizuara që nderonin Portugalinë dhe qytetin e Portos, duke paraqitur monumente historike dhe simbole të njohura.
Në kuadër të festivalit u zhvillua edhe një shfaqje nate me aeromodelizëm, efekte ndriçimi dhe muzikë të viteve 1990, ku qielli u mbush me figura avionësh, astronautësh, satelitësh dhe elementësh të tjerë spektakolarë.
Rekordi u certifikua në vend nga një përfaqësues i Guinness World Records. /Telegrafi/