UEFA ka marrë vendim zyrtar për çështjen e pezullimit që përfshin Gianluca Prestiannin, pas sjelljes së dyshuar josportive gjatë ndeshjes së fazës së 1/8-tës së Ligës së Kampionëve midis Benficas dhe Real Madridit.

Anësori 20-vjeçar argjentinas është pezulluar me gjashtë ndeshje në garat e UEFA-s për abuzim diskriminues, përfshirë vërejtje homofobike, drejtuar Vinicius Junior gjatë ndeshjes.

Pavarësisht se Prestianni mohoi komentet raciste ndaj sulmuesit brazilian, ai do të humbasë të paktën dy ndeshje evropiane, pasi ka vuajtur tashmë një ndeshje nga pezullimi i tij.

Tre nga gjashtë ndeshjet mbeten të pezulluara dhe mund të hiqen nëse lojtari shmang ndonjë shkelje të mëtejshme disiplinore gjatë dy viteve të ardhshme.

Dënimi thuhet se vjen nga Organi i Kontrollit, Etikës dhe Disiplinës i UEFA-s, pas vërejtjeve nga Vinicius Junior. /Telegrafi/

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