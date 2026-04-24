UEFA konfirmon pezullimin prej shumë ndeshjeve për Prestiannin pas incidentit racist me Viniciusin
UEFA ka marrë vendim zyrtar për çështjen e pezullimit që përfshin Gianluca Prestiannin, pas sjelljes së dyshuar josportive gjatë ndeshjes së fazës së 1/8-tës së Ligës së Kampionëve midis Benficas dhe Real Madridit.
Anësori 20-vjeçar argjentinas është pezulluar me gjashtë ndeshje në garat e UEFA-s për abuzim diskriminues, përfshirë vërejtje homofobike, drejtuar Vinicius Junior gjatë ndeshjes.
Pavarësisht se Prestianni mohoi komentet raciste ndaj sulmuesit brazilian, ai do të humbasë të paktën dy ndeshje evropiane, pasi ka vuajtur tashmë një ndeshje nga pezullimi i tij.
🚨 Gianluca Prestianni has been banned for six UEFA club and/or national team games for “homophobic conduct” following a report from Vinicius Jr.
Punishment comes from the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.
Three of the matches are subject to a probationary period of… pic.twitter.com/pdaaocWyq0
— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 24, 2026
Tre nga gjashtë ndeshjet mbeten të pezulluara dhe mund të hiqen nëse lojtari shmang ndonjë shkelje të mëtejshme disiplinore gjatë dy viteve të ardhshme.
Dënimi thuhet se vjen nga Organi i Kontrollit, Etikës dhe Disiplinës i UEFA-s, pas vërejtjeve nga Vinicius Junior. /Telegrafi/
Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni has been handed a six-match suspension - three of which are suspended for a probationary two-year period - by UEFA for homophobic conduct.
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior alleged Prestianni had racially abused him during the Champions League… pic.twitter.com/ugDLRQAVXu
— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) April 24, 2026