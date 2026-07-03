Visitor registration is now open for the Bulgarian Security Summit 2026, marking the first dedicated security industry gathering of its kind in Bulgaria.

Taking place on October 28–29, 2026 at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia, the event is co-organized by a&s Adria, a professional magazine and part of the global a&s security media network, and NAFTSO, the National Association of Industrial Security Companies in Bulgaria. The event is set to bring together manufacturers, system integrators, distributors, consultants, institutional representatives, and end users from across Southeast Europe and beyond.

A New Reference Point for the Regional Security Industry

The Bulgarian Security Summit is designed to become a key annual platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and business development across the security ecosystem. With growing pressure on infrastructure modernization and increasing alignment with European regulatory frameworks, the demand for integrated and interoperable security solutions has never been greater across Southeast Europe.

The event combines a focused exhibition with a structured conference program, providing practical insights and concrete perspectives on current market trends. Special emphasis will be placed on business development, networking, and applied security solutions, giving both buyers and suppliers a productive environment to identify opportunities and build partnerships.

Venue in the Center of Sofia

The summit will be held at the Inter Expo Center, Sofia’s largest convention and exhibition venue. With six exhibition halls, eight modern congress halls, and extensive outdoor exhibition space, the venue provides an ideal setting for a large-scale international industry event.

What Attendees Can Expect

The Bulgarian Security Summit offers attendees a comprehensive experience across both exhibition and conference formats:

Explore the latest security technologies and innovations from regional and international solution providers;

Attend expert-led conference sessions and interactive workshops;

Build connections with key industry stakeholders from Bulgaria and across Southeast Europe;

Identify new business opportunities and cooperation partnerships;

Register Early – Free Tickets for MEDIA Readers

MEDIA readers can claim a free visitor pass by registering before July 15, 2026, and using the promotional code MEDIA2026.

For more information and registration, visit: www.bulgariansecuritysummit.com.

About a&s Adria — a&s Adria is a leading regional media and events company covering the physical security and fire alarm industry across Southeast Europe. For more than two decades, the company has been publishing the professional magazine a&s Adria and organizing the region's largest security exhibitions and events.

About NAFTSO — NAFTSO is the National Association of Firms in Technologies for Security and Organization, representing Bulgaria’s security technology industry and its stakeholders.