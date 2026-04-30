Over 3,200 attendees from 35 countries descended on Sofia for two days that redefined what Balkan business looks like in 2026.

What was once considered the periphery of European commerce is rapidly becoming its most exciting frontier. The Balkan eCommerce Summit 2026, held on April 28–29 in Sofia, closed its doors having exceeded every benchmark set by its predecessors: in scale, influence, and ambition. More than 3,200 registered participants from 35 countries filled the venue's expansive expo halls and conference stages, generating the kind of energy that organisers say simply cannot be manufactured. The contrast with the previous edition ( 2,330 attendees from 23 countries) speaks for itself.

This year's programme featured 78 speakers across dozens of sessions spanning eCommerce strategy, artificial intelligence, digital marketing, logistics, and cross-border growth. But veterans of the summit were quick to note that the most valuable conversations rarely happen on stage. The newly introduced VIP Zone became the event's unofficial heartbeat, just a space where deals were struck, partnerships formed, and strategies quietly reshaped over coffee.

The guest list raised more than a few eyebrows. Alongside the expected roster of industry leaders and digital entrepreneurs stood representatives from the embassies of the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey, Belgium, Spain, Moldova, and Romania. A clear signal that governments are no longer treating Balkan eCommerce as a curiosity, but as a serious economic force. More than 60 brand ambassadors and 59 Bulgarian and international media outlets covered the event.

In a thoughtful touch for international visitors, a dedicated registration desk was set up at Sofia Airport's Terminal 2 the day before the summit opened and thus saving attendees the friction of queuing on arrival and letting them get straight to business.

The social highlight of the calendar, the Balkan Party, drew over 1,200 guests and delivered exactly what it promised: a reminder that the best business relationships are built away from the podium.

"Balkan eCommerce Summit long ago outgrew the format of a conference," said chief organiser Nikola Ilchev, Phd. "Today it is a living business ecosystem, one where companies, leaders, institutions and embassies from dozens of countries come together to build real partnerships and look in the same direction. What the 2026 edition made undeniably clear is this: the Balkans are no longer a peripheral market. They are a fast-growing and increasingly influential eCommerce hub at the heart of Europe."





What's next

The Balkan eCommerce Summit returns on April 20–21, 2027, again in Sofia. Tickets are already on sale and demand, organisers report, began before this year's edition had even closed.

Tickets for 2027: tickets.paysera.com/en/event/balkan-ecommerce-summit-2027

About Balkan eCommerce Summit: One of the most well known region's leading forums for eCommerce, digital marketing and cross-border business, bringing together industry leaders, institutions and innovators from across Europe and beyond.