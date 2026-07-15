Visitor registration is open for the Adria Security Summit 2026, Southeast Europe’s largest annual event for security, cybersecurity, IoT, and smart technologies. Industry professionals, decision-makers, and technology enthusiasts can currently secure a free visitor pass by signing up before the early deadline on July 15, 2026.

This year’s Summit will take place on October 7 and 8, 2026, at the Zagreb Fair in Zagreb, Croatia. As Southeast Europe’s central business hub, Zagreb provides the perfect backdrop for international brands looking to break into the market and regional companies aiming to scale up their operations.

Register Today

Don’t miss the opportunity to join thousands of industry peers in one of Southeast Europe’s most vibrant capitals. Readers of Telegrafi.com can claim a free admission ticket by registering before July 15, 2026, using the promotional code MEDIA2026.

To secure your ticket or learn more about the event agenda, speakers, and exhibition floor plan, please visit the official website: https://adriasecuritysummit.com/register.

Why the Adria Security Summit is Essential for Attendees

The Adria Security Summit 2026 provides a unique platform for business development, knowledge sharing, and professional networking.

Key benefits for attendees include

Discover Innovations: Attendees will get instant access to the recent developments in video surveillance, access control, cybersecurity, smart city solutions, AI analytics, and IoT platforms directly from global manufacturers and integrators.

Compare Solutions Side-by-Side: The exhibition floor allows visitors to evaluate different technical approaches, speak directly with manufacturers, and find the most efficient, customized solutions to their specific project needs.

Accelerate Business via B2B Matchmaking: A dedicated, highly efficient B2B matchmaking program will connect visitors with the right partners, clients, and suppliers, maximizing networking productivity within just two days.

Learn from Global Experts: The comprehensive conference program features keynote addresses, panel discussions, and technical presentations led by international experts, delivering practical conclusions on market trends, legislative updates, and project applications.

Who Should Attend?

The Summit is designed to unite the entire security and smart technology ecosystem, connecting developers and end-users. It offers unique value for:

System Integrators and Installers : To learn directly about new products, industry standards, and next-generation technologies.

: To learn directly about new products, industry standards, and next-generation technologies. Distributors : To broaden their product portfolios by meeting new technology providers and solution partners.

: To broaden their product portfolios by meeting new technology providers and solution partners. Manufacturers : To present their innovations directly to decision-makers and build strong regional partnerships.

: To present their innovations directly to decision-makers and build strong regional partnerships. Security Managers : To explore solutions for safeguarding corporate facilities, critical infrastructure, and private organizations.

: To explore solutions for safeguarding corporate facilities, critical infrastructure, and private organizations. IT and ICT Professionals : To examine the convergence of physical security with cybersecurity, AI analytics, and integrated software platforms.

: To examine the convergence of physical security with cybersecurity, AI analytics, and integrated software platforms. Government and Public Sector Representatives: To explore modern technologies designed to support smart cities and public protection systems.

About Adria Security Summit

At its heart, the Adria Security Summit is where the Adriatic’s security and tech communities come alive. It’s the annual gathering where cyber, IoT, and smart tech professionals connect face-to-face to spark new ideas, drive regional innovation, and build the real-world partnerships that move the industry forward.