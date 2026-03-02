The European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE) isreinforcing its commitment to inclusive and sustainable economic development byproviding a EUR 20 million loan to BKT Kosova to strengthen financing for micro,small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Kosovo. The agreement marks animportant step in supporting business growth and resilience in the local economy.

Thirty percent of the new facility is dedicated to sustainable agriculture, reflecting EFSE’s strategic priority to promote resource efficient farming practices across Southeast Europe. Through this targeted allocation, EFSE and the bank aim to equip farmers and agri-businesses with the tools they need to strengthen productivity, improve soil and water management, and adapt to rising environmental and market challenges.

In addition to financing, EFSE provides Advisory and Capacity Building support to BKT Kosova. This includes helping the bank integrate sustainable agriculture lending into its existing portfolio, supporting the pilot and rollout of a dedicated sustainable agriculture product with staff training, and delivering tailored training that raisefarmers’ awareness of sustainable practices and technologies.

Jasminka Begert, Portfolio Manager of EFSE, said: "This partnership with BKT Kosova reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the resilience of farmers and rural entrepreneurs in Kosovo. By combining targeted financing with hands-on advisory support and training, we are helping build the skills and structures needed for truly sustainable agricultural growth."

" We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with EFSE, a long-standing and trusted partner of BKT Kosova, through this new financing facility. This support will directly contribute to the growth and resilience of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises across Kosovo. EFSE's commitment to sustainable agriculture is noteworthy, as it empowers our farmers and agribusinesses to adopt modern,resourceefficient practices that enhance both productivity and environmental stewardship.By combining EFSE's expertise with our strong market presence, we are creating long-term value for rural entrepreneurs and contributing to a moresustainable and competitive economy for Kosovo," said Mr. Suat Bakkal, CEO and Board Member of BKT Kosova.

By integrating financial and advisory support, EFSE and BKT Kosova are advancing long-term economic development in Kosovo, strengthening local value chains, and supporting underserved entrepreneurs in rural communities. The partnership underscores EFSE’s role as a reliable impact-oriented investor and a catalyst for sustainable growth across the region.

About EFSE

The European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE) is an impact investment fund to driveeconomic development and prosperity in Southeast Europe and the Caucasus. Through its two sub-funds - the Regional Sub-Fund (RSF) and the Ukraine Sub-Fund (USF) EFSE provides tailored financial solutions to foster entrepreneurship, strengthen financial inclusion,and support local economies. EFSE was initiated in 2005 by KfW Development Bank withthe financial support of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation andDevelopment (BMZ) and the European Commission.

As the first public-private partnership ofits kind, EFSE draws its capital from donor agencies, international financial institutions, and private institutional investors. Finance in Motion Asset Management S.à r. l., Luxembourg, serves as EFSE’s Portfolio Manager and Hauck & Aufhäuser Fund Services S.A.,Luxembourg, acts as manager.

For more information on the European Fund for Southeast Europe, please visit: www.efse.lu

About Finance in Motion

Finance in Motion structures, manages, and advises almost €4 billion across 11 funds, all classified as SFDR Article 9. These private market funds drive impact for people and planet through regional financial intermediaries, direct investments, advisory and capacity building. Founded in Germany, with local expertise from Latin America to Eastern Europe, it has beeninvesting in emerging markets for over 20 years.

For more information, please visit: www.finance-in-motion-com

About BKT Kosova

BKT Kosova operates in the Kosovan market as the fastestgrowing and most innovative bank. As a universal bank, BKT Kosova serves clients across 17 cities, through a strongnetwork of 25 branches, supported by more than 500 employees (FTEs) and 82 ATMs nationwide

The bank has introduced numerous modern and innovative banking solutions, offering acompetitive range of products and services. BKT Kosova is committed to serving all customer segments; individuals, corporations, SMEs, and microenterprises, whilemaintaining a strong focus on being recognized as a reliable global banking partner.

For BKT Kosova, growth means continually adapting to new developments and evolvingcustomer needs. By doing so, the bank aims to increase longterm value and activelycontribute to the sustainable development of society. Within the framework of itssustainability approach, BKT Kosova integrates its corporate values and core sustainability principles into its overall business strategy.

For more information: www.bkt-ks.com

EFSE:

Nusha Westhoff - Director Marketing & Communications

Mobile: +49 69 271 035 789

Email: press@efse.lu

BKT Kosova:

Fjolla Nimani - Head of Corporate Communications Unit

Email: fnimani@bkt.com.al

Mobile: +383 49 555 779